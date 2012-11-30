By Kevin Murphy
| DEARBORN, Mo
DEARBORN, Mo A Missouri couple, Mark and Cindy Hill, were identified by lottery officials on Friday as winners of half the record $587.5 million Powerball jackpot.
Cindy Hill first learned she was a winner on Thursday when she checked her numbers from a ticket she bought at a local Trex Mart gas station and convenience store about 30 miles north of Kansas City, according to a statement by Missouri Lottery on Friday.
The drawing was held late on Wednesday.
"I called my husband and told him, 'I think I am having a heart attack,'" Hill, 51, said, according to the release. "I think we just won the lottery!"
They shared the Powerball payout with someone who bought a ticket at a food store in Fountain Hills, Arizona, on the outskirts of Phoenix. The Arizona winner has not yet come forward.
(Reporting By Kevin Murphy; Editing by Mary Wisniewski and Paul Thomasch)