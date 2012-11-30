Cindy Hill talks about her feelings after discovering that she and her husband, Mark, won the record Missouri Powerball Lottery as Missouri lottery director May Scheve (L) looks on during a news conference at the North Platte High School in Dearborn, Missouri, November 30, 2012. The Hill family bought one of the two winning tickets for a record $588-million Powerball lottery from the Trex Mart truck stop in Dearborn,Missouri. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Mark Hill talks about winning the Powerball Lottery as he holds his six-year old adopted daughter Jaiden, during a news conference at the North Platte High School in Dearborn, Missouri, November 30, 2012. The Hill family bought one of the two winning tickets for a record $588-million Powerball lottery from the Trex Mart truck stop in Dearborn, Missouri. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Cindy Hill holds the microphone to six-year old adopted daughter Jaiden, held by husband Mark as sons Jason (2nd L) and Cody (R) look on during a news conference at the North Platte High School in Dearborn, Missouri, November 30, 2012. The Hill family bought one of the two winning tickets for a record $588-million Powerball lottery from the Trex Mart truck stop in Dearborn,Missouri. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

DEARBORN, Mo A Missouri couple, Mark and Cindy Hill, were identified by lottery officials on Friday as winners of half the record $587.5 million Powerball jackpot.

Cindy Hill first learned she was a winner on Thursday when she checked her numbers from a ticket she bought at a local Trex Mart gas station and convenience store about 30 miles north of Kansas City, according to a statement by Missouri Lottery on Friday.

The drawing was held late on Wednesday.

"I called my husband and told him, 'I think I am having a heart attack,'" Hill, 51, said, according to the release. "I think we just won the lottery!"

They shared the Powerball payout with someone who bought a ticket at a food store in Fountain Hills, Arizona, on the outskirts of Phoenix. The Arizona winner has not yet come forward.

