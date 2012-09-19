AUSTIN, Texas A man has been arrested in connection with a bomb threat that led to an evacuation of Louisiana State University this week, school police said on Wednesday.

William Bouvay Jr., 42, of Baton Rouge, was arrested on Tuesday for communicating false information of a planned bombing, police said.

The school, located in Baton Rouge, evacuated buildings after authorities received a call on Monday saying there were multiple bombs on the LSU campus and that they would detonate in two hours. Students were allowed back in buildings hours later after authorities searched the campus.

LSU has about 29,000 students and 4,700 faculty and staff.

