A 10-month-old Louisiana baby survived for three days trapped under the decomposing body of her dead father after he suffered cardiac arrest, authorities said on Saturday.

The mother was in jail on misdemeanor charges at the time but was released on Saturday to care for the baby girl, Betty Jean Fields, and her five-year-old brother, who had alerted neighbors on Friday night.

"The baby was dehydrated," Sabine Parish Deputy Coroner Ron Rivers said. "It was able to breath, expand its chest up and down ... We're very blessed that the baby didn't succumb."

Rivers said he found the father, Jason Fields, dead on a bed alongside a laptop computer at the home in the small town of Pleasant Hill. The baby was trapped between his body and the headboard.

The house had no air conditioning and Rivers said the ambient temperature was more than 100 degrees when he entered.

The infant was expected to make a full recovery after being taken to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport, Louisiana.

The father, who was 43 years old, had a heart condition and died of sudden cardiac arrest, the deputy coroner said.

(Reporting by Lisa Bose McDermott, editing by Chris Michaud and Simon Cameron-Moore)