Two people were shot dead and three children wounded in a drive-by shooting outside a home in New Orleans on Sunday night, authorities said.

The attacker or attackers drove up in a dark-colored vehicle before opening fire and fleeing, witnesses told the police.

Two boys, aged two and four, and a woman were hit several times and taken to hospital in a critical condition, said the force.

A 13-year-old girl and 37-year-old woman were in stable condition, it added.

(Reporting by Chris Michaud; Editing by Andrew Heavens)