A funeral service for one of the two women killed in a Lafayette, Louisiana theater shooting will be held on Monday, the mortuary handling the arrangements said.

Mayci Breaux, 21, will be remembered in an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at the Church of the Assumption in Franklin, Louisiana, Ibert's Mortuary said in an online obituary. Franklin is about 50 miles southeast of Lafayette.

Breaux and Jillian Johnson, 33, were killed on Thursday night when authorities said John R. Houser, fired at them and others at the Grand 16 Theater in Lafayette during the movie "Trainwreck." Houser, 59, then killed himself.

Friends and family of Breaux will gather on Sunday evening at Ibert's Mortuary for visitation and a rosary, according to the mortuary.

"Mayci was a loving, kind, beautiful, and vibrant young lady, who had a wonderful personality and a smile that would light up even the darkest of rooms," her obituary read. She was studying at a Louisiana college to become an ultrasound and radiology technician, the obituary said.

Services for Johnson, a musician and owner of a Lafayette gift shop, were pending.

On Saturday, Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal issued an executive order directing police to enforce state laws against disturbing the peace at funerals. People associated with Kansas-based Westboro Baptist Church indicated on Twitter that they will picket the funerals to protest gay rights, which they have done at other high profile funerals. Jindal's order is in response to Westboro, Jindal spokesman Mike Reed said on Saturday.

A Lafayette group has started a Facebook page encouraging people to counter any Westboro picketing.

"We plan on forming a human barricade to prevent them from getting anywhere near the families of the deceased," the group said on Facebook.

Questions continue to surround Houser's motive for the shooting, his background and his mental state. Houser was once hospitalized for psychiatric care, had a volatile relationship with his family, and espoused hatred for the government.

Houser's brother Rem Houser told CNN he had always thought his brother was more passionate about issues than dangerous.

"Nothing that made me alarmed or that would signal that something like this would happen, I never saw that," he said.

But Rem Houser, who lives in Atlanta, also noted they had not been in contact for 10 years, and last heard from his brother a month ago when he needed money.

(Reporting by Kevin Murphy in Kansas City; Additional reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Richard Chang)