A Louisiana trooper died on Monday after being shot in the head with a sawed-off shotgun a day earlier when he pulled over to assist a driver, and authorities were also investigating whether the driver played a role in a second death.

Senior Trooper Steven Vincent, 44, died after suffering neurological injuries, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said a second man was found dead at an address in southwestern Louisiana associated with the vehicle driven by the suspected shooter, Kevin Daigle.

The case was being investigated as a homicide, and Daigle may have been involved in the death of a person who appeared to have been a roommate, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso said at an afternoon press conference.

Daigle, 54, has been charged with first-degree murder of a police officer and aggregated battery of a police officer.

Vincent was responding to calls about a reckless driver around 3 p.m. on Sunday when he encountered Daigle in a Dodge pickup in a ditch near Bell City, Louisiana, about 125 miles west of Baton Rouge, according to state police.

He was alone in the truck, which had been reported to have been swerving with a possibly impaired driver.

The trooper urged Daigle to stay calm and told him roadside help was on the way, said State Police Colonel Michael Edmonson, who had reviewed a tape recorded by dashboard camera in the trooper's car.

"It was frightening to watch it," Edmonson said at a press conference on Monday morning, noting that the veteran trooper had followed his training. "He did everything right."

After the shooting, Daigle got out of his truck and told the trooper, "You’re lucky. You're going to die soon," Edmonson said at a press conference on Sunday.

Passing motorists came to the officer's rescue and detained Daigle, and one handcuffed him using the trooper's equipment, Edmonson said.

Daigle had a prior criminal history that included battery charges, including on a police officer, and driving under the influence, Louisiana authorities said.

He appeared to have been under the influence of alcohol and possibly also drugs during Sunday's incident, Edmonson said.

Vincent, who is survived by his wife and 9-year-old son, was a veteran local law enforcement officer who joined the state police agency in 2003.

