BRUNSWICK, Maine A Maine woman in need of a kidney transplant found a potential donor by advertising on the back windshield of her car, she said on Monday.

Christine Royles, a 24-year-old mother with a 2-year-old son from South Portland, Maine, said she began writing messages on her windshield as a last resort in November.

"My 2-year-old son needs a healthy mom. I need a kidney transplant. Call or text," Royles had written on the back window of her Kia Soul hatchback.

After months of trying different messages, Royles said she was beginning to lose hope when, in early March, she heard from Josh Dall-Leighton, a 30-year-old corrections officer from a neighboring town.

Dall-Leighton had never met Royles, but spotted the message on her vehicle at a mall parking lot and contacted her shortly after.

"I could hardly believe it," said Royles. "I was just leaving work when his wife texted me. I got the message and started bawling my eyes out."

Maine Medical Center hospital in Portland confirmed Dall-Leighton, a father of three, had stepped forward as a potential donor, though said more tests were necessary before the surgery could go ahead.

Royles, who works as a waitress, has been diagnosed with a chronic autoimmune disease that led her kidneys to fail in 2013.

After months on a national organ donor waiting list, she said she'd grown impatient and concerned for her son.

Nearly 120,000 people are waiting for kidneys nationally and 13 die each day waiting for a transplant, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

(Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Walsh)