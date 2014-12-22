A 27-year-old man was arrested in Maine on Sunday and charged with killing his girlfriend and her two young children, whose bodies were discovered in their mobile home a day earlier, state police said.

Keith Coleman, of Garland, about 28 miles northwest of Bangor, was charged with three counts of murder and was awaiting a first court appearance either Monday or Tuesday, Maine State Police said in a news release.

He had been sought in connection with the killing of his girlfriend Christina Sargent, 36 and her two children, ages 8 and 10, at the mobile home they shared with Coleman, police said.

Detectives have not said how they think the family was killed and an autopsy was scheduled for Monday.

Coleman was taken into custody at an apartment in Bucksport after police received a tip, state police said.

It was unclear if Coleman had obtained an attorney or how he intended to plead.

