BOSTON A man who fatally shot himself during a standoff with police in Maine last week told an officer before he died that he had forced an alleged child molester to commit suicide because authorities had failed to take action.

Bruce King and Lynda Fogg, a woman described as King's girlfriend, were pulled over on March 11 in Lincoln, Maine, by police who had been looking for them and the U-Haul truck they were driving on Interstate 95, according to court documents obtained on Thursday.

Fogg jumped out and ran toward police, saying King was in the truck with a loaded rifle, Deputy Patty McLaughlin said, according to the documents. McLaughlin spoke with King on Fogg's cellphone, which was still in the truck.

King, who is also known as Bruce Neal, told the deputy he had reported Lawrence Lewis, a man with whom he and Fogg had lived until recently, for molesting children, but that "no one was doing anything," the documents said.

King said he killed Lewis by forcing him to consume "two bottles of nitroglycerin and one bottle of 'psych' meds," according to the documents.

After a four-hour standoff with police that closed a section of the interstate some 50 miles north of Bangor for about four hours on a Monday evening, King then shot himself inside the truck.

Police discovered Lewis' body at his home in Molunkus, Maine, about 20 miles north of Lincoln. Lewis' son, who had been trying to locate his father, told police his father had "expressed concerns about a 'hit' placed on him after it had become known that he was a registered sex offender," the documents said.

Lewis, 68, had been on the state's sex offender registry for life after having been convicted in 1996 of sexually assaulting a 9-year-old boy who lived in the same household, the Bangor Daily News reported.

King was registered as a sex offender from Massachusetts, but was not listed as such in Maine, Stephen McCausland, a spokesman for the state department of public safety, said on Thursday. It was unclear how the two men knew each other, he said.

Mark Vieira, a witness, said King had told him of videos and pictures depicting Lewis engaged in sexual acts with minors at Lewis' home, a detective said, according to the documents.

Fogg added that King had said on several occasions that he was going to kill Lewis.

