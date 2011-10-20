Manufacturers took a cautious tone about prospects for the domestic economy on Thursday, sounding particularly gloomy on construction markets even while reporting quarterly profits that generally beat Wall Street expectations.

Diversified manufacturer Danaher Corp (DHR.N), air conditioner maker Ingersoll Rand Plc IR.N and electrical products company Cooper Industries Plc CBE.N, all reported higher-than-expected earnings but were guarded about the fourth quarter.

Ingersoll posted lower quarterly profit, and its fourth-quarter forecast fell short of some Wall Street estimates, due in part to weak housing and consumer markets.

Ingersoll, which warned about third-quarter results at the end of September, said order growth slowed for the second consecutive quarter and the maker of Schlage locks and Trane air conditioners said it no longer expects to reach its 2013 targets.

September and October bookings in its climate solutions business were "light" in North America and Europe the company said, and it slightly lowered its full-year forecast compared with the September estimate.

"The commercial construction recovery, which was expected originally to be in the back half of 2011, has clearly (been) pushed out, especially for our key institutional markets," Chief Executive Mike Lamach told analysts.

"The problems in Europe are a bit more serious," he added.

Ingersoll stock was down 7.5 percent at $27.50 on Thursday afternoon.

The results threw a new spotlight on European markets among investors in U.S. multinationals, who are likely to scrutinize results from Europe when industrial giants General Electric Co (GE.N) and Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) report in coming days.

"The most pressing area of concern for investors this quarter is likely to be (GE's) finance exposures within Europe and what kind of collateral or hedging is in place to protect against defaults or declining valuations," analyst Jeff Sprague of Vertical Research Partners wrote in a preview.

GE reports results early on Friday.

MODERATING ECONOMY

"Clearly, we're seeing some moderation in the economy," Danaher CEO Larry Culp said. "(But) I don't think we'll see anything like an '08, '09 collapse."

Companies' economic commentary this earnings season is both stating the obvious and trying to ratchet down expectations for 2012, said Oliver Pursche, co-portfolio manager of the GMG Defensive Beta Fund.

"Companies have relatively strong earnings and revenues in spite of a very uneasy feeling about the global economy," Pursche said. "There's certainly some tempering of expectations."

"I certainly would not overweight industrials right now," he said.

Danaher's fourth-quarter forecast bracketed analyst expectations, but the company said it would spend more on restructuring operations to cut costs and position itself for a weaker environment.

The industrial and healthcare conglomerate reported a lower quarterly profit, hurt by costs for its Beckman Coulter acquisition, but it beat forecasts and its shares were up 1.8 percent at $44.88 in afternoon trading.

Double-digit earnings growth, still common in third-quarter reports, is going to be difficult to pull off in 2012, Pursche said. He favors Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) and Deere & Co (DE.N) among cyclical names for their exposure to Brazil and China.

Although U.S. manufacturers have diversified in recent years both internationally and in terms of markets served, many still generate a large portion of their sales from the domestic construction market, which remains depressed.

New spending on U.S. construction, which has fallen in four of the past five years, is forecast to remain flat next year, pushing back an expected recovery in the sector, according to McGraw-Hill.

A forward-looking measure of non-residential building, the architects' billings index, fell in September to a level that indicates contraction, the American Institute of Architects said this week.

Electrical products maker Cooper reported a 13 percent increase in quarterly profit, beating recently lowered Wall Street expectations, and gave a fourth-quarter forecast that bracketed estimates. The continuing construction slowdown clipped margins at its electrical products segment. Cooper shares were up 0.6 percent at $50.85 on Thursday afternoon.

Both Cooper and Ingersoll said they bought back shares during the quarter. Earlier this week, Parker Hannifin Corp (PH.N) also said it bought its own stock during the recent market swoon. Many industrial shares hit 52-week lows in early October and have since bounced back.

(Reporting by Nick Zieminski in New York; additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston; editing by John Wallace, Tim Dobbyn and Matthew Lewis)