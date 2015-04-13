Five men suffered severe burns on Monday when an explosion ripped through the garage of a Northern California home that authorities suspect was being used as a makeshift hash oil laboratory.

Firefighters responding to the house in Redding, some 150 miles north of Sacramento, shortly before 1 a.m. found the five badly burned men and transported them to area hospitals, said Patrick O'Connor, a Redding, California fire investigator.

O'Connor said the blast was so powerful that it blew the roof off the structure, hurled an aluminum roll-up garage door across the street and displaced all four walls, throwing one of them 20 feet.

At the scene investigators found evidence that the garage at the single-family home in a lower-income neighborhood of Redding was being used as a lab to extract hash oil from marijuana, he said.

That evidence included a large amount of hash oil and some 20 to 50 pounds of cannabis as well as butane cannisters, glass tubes and other lab equipment commonly associated with such operations, he said.

Hash oil, also known as honey oil, is often extracted from marijuana plants using butane, a process that can be especially dangerous when done by amateurs in closed spaces. The highly potent hash oil is smoked in pipes or bowls.

"This is something that's becoming more prevalent up where we are," O'Connor said. "We have been warning the public be aware of their surroundings; this can be a catastrophic event that displaces families. These gentlemen will have lifelong injuries from this."

He said that despite evidence of a hash oil operation in the garage a full investigation would be conducted to determine the cause of the explosion, he said.

Authorities had no further information on the condition of the injured men. It was not immediately clear if any of them owned the home or would face charges in connection with the incident.

(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Eric Walsh)