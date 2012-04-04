BOULDER, Colo. The University of Colorado warned on Tuesday against lighting up at an annual marijuana party on its campus, saying "strong measures" would be taken against offenders.

The party has traditionally been held every April 20 in a large field surrounded by student dormitories. It attracts thousands of smokers to the Boulder campus, which is often cited as one of the country's top party schools.

In past years, the university has tried to disrupt the event by turning on the field's water sprinklers, but to no avail.

This year it warned that police would fine people caught smoking cannabis with $100 fines, and students found with the drug would face disciplinary sanctions by the school.

"This imposition on the campus significantly disrupts the university's operations - including teaching, learning and research," University Chancellor Philip DiStefano said in a statement. "It needs to end."

The move comes as federal authorities are cracking down on cannabis dispensaries in several mostly western states, including Colorado, one of two states where voters will decide in ballot initiatives in November whether to be the first to legalize marijuana for recreational use.

Colorado is already one of 16 states and the District of Columbia that allow medical cannabis. Officers with the state's medical marijuana enforcement division will be deployed throughout Boulder to ensure that cannabis dispensaries are complying with the law on April 20, the university said.

"We are not looking for violent confrontation with anyone at any time," CU-Boulder Police Chief Joe Roy said. "We will be courteous in working with students and the public, but clear in enforcing the law."

The student government is urging students to attend an on-campus concert featuring hip-hop artist Wyclef Jean instead of joining the smoke-out.

(Editing By Cynthia Johnston and David Brunnstrom)