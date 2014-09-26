WINSTON-SALEM N.C. A U.S. Marine has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and negligent homicide in the April shooting death of a fellow sentry on guard duty at a base in North Carolina, a military spokesman said on Friday.

Lance Corporal Brandon Little also faces a dereliction of duty charge in the military criminal case filed in connection with the death of Lance Corporal Mark Boterf at Camp Lejeune.

Boterf died from a gunshot wound to the chest after an M4 rifle was discharged inside the guard shack at the main gate of the base, officials said.

Officials initially said the shooting appeared to be accidental.

First Lieutenant Adam Flores, a Marine Corps spokesman, said he had no information about why Little was charged.

A court-martial date has not been scheduled, Flores said.

Little joined the Marines in December 2011 and is a field artillery cannoneer for the 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, according to a military statement.

