WASHINGTON A second U.S. Marine has died after being injured when a military aircraft made a "hard landing" during a training exercise in Hawaii, the U.S. Marine Corps said on Wednesday.

The Marine Corps did not identify the Marine who was aboard the MV-22 Osprey tiltrotor aircraft that crash-landed at Bellows Air Force Base in Windward Oahu on Sunday. Two other Marines remain hospitalized in stable condition after the accident, a Marine Corps statement said.

On Tuesday, the Marine Corps identified the first Marine killed in the crash as 24-year-old Lance Corporal Joshua Barron of Spokane, Washington. A total of 22 Marines were involved in the accident.

Barron was a tiltrotor crew chief assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Camp Pendleton in San Diego. The unit had left San Diego earlier in May for a seven-month deployment, with the first stop in Hawaii.

