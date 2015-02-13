LOS ANGELES Twenty-two U.S. Marines were injured on Thursday in a training exercise at Twentynine Palms military base in Southern California, when a fire extinguisher system accidentally discharged inside an amphibious vehicle, officials said.

The Marines who needed medical treatment were taken to local medical facilities and are listed in stable condition, the U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement.

Local television station KNBC, citing hospital officials at the base, reported the service members came in with inhalation exposure.

The accident happened during a training exercise by the Second Battalion, Third Marine Regiment at Twentynine Palms Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center located in the California desert near the San Bernardino County town of Twentynine Palms, according to the Marine Corps statement.

The statement did not release other details on the accident.

Representatives from the San Bernardino County fire and sheriff's departments did not return calls.

