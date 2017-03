U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch laughs at a news conference to announce the results of a national Medicare fraud takedown at the Justice Department in Washington June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON Federal marriage benefits will be made available to same-sex couples across the United States after last month's Supreme Court ruling, Attorney General Loretta Lynch said on Thursday.

"I directed Justice Department staff to work with the agencies to ensure that the ruling be given full effect across the federal government," including Social Security and veterans benefits programs, Lynch said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Doina Chiacu)