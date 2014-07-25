A car plowed into a lunchtime crowd outside a Baltimore barbecue restaurant on Friday, injuring seven people, police said.

Witnesses told Baltimore County a city truck rear-ended an elderly woman's car when she stopped abruptly, sending the vehicle into several occupied picnic tables outside Andy Nelson's Barbecue.

A police spokeswoman said seven people were taken to hospitals. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

NBC affiliate WBAL-TV posted photos online showing the damaged vehicles crushed up against the restaurant with broken umbrellas in the background. A photo posted on Twitter showed splintered wooden picnic tables in a pile.

