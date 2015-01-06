Police in Maryland on Tuesday warned that people who picked up money dropped on a city street during a New Year's Eve bank robbery must return what they found or face criminal charges.

Montgomery County Police are seeking a man who they say entered a TD Bank branch in the Washington suburb of Silver Spring the morning of Dec. 31, approached the teller, presented a note implying he had a weapon, and requested money.A weapon was not seen, but the suspect obtained an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the bank, police said.

The suspect dropped some of the stolen money after the robbery, and passersby picked it up before police arrived on the scene, according to police.

Police said they are still seeking the suspect and are asking people to return any money recovered at the scene or face prosecution for theft.

(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Susan Heavey)