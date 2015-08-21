(This version of the story corrects third paragraph to remove inaccurate reference to Lamborghini)

By Donna Owens

BALTIMORE A Maryland man famous for an on-line video where he was stopped by police while wearing a Batman costume died after his customized "Batmobile" broke down along a state highway, police said on Monday.

The man, 51-year-old Leonard Robinson, began wearing the suit for visits to children's hospitals, where he handed out knickknacks bearing the logo of the comic book hero.

Maryland state police said he was killed late Sunday night after his customized car broke down on an interstate highway and stopped, partially in the fast lane.

Robinson, who was not wearing his costume at the time, had gotten out of the car and was checking the engine when another vehicle collided with his, according to authorities.

The driver of the other car, a 39-year-old man, was not injured during the collision and no charges have been filed, police said. A spokeswoman for the state police said an investigation into the crash will take about 30 days.

Robinson had been pulled over in 2012 by state troopers, reportedly for driving without tags, and became an internet sensation after video of the incident went viral.

