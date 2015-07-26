Two women were killed and six people injured when a passenger boat slammed into a concrete abutment at a major bridge in Baltimore early on Sunday, police said.

Two bodies were pulled from the water near the Francis Scott Key Bridge spanning the Patapsco River, Maryland Department of Natural Resources Police said in a statement.

Six other passengers were taken to hospital with injuries, the severity of which were not immediately known, police said.

The power boat hit a concrete piling along a shipping channel that protects the bridge from boat strikes, police said. The protective structure is about 50 yards from the bridge.

(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Eric Walsh)