WASHINGTON A U.S. Army veteran from Maryland who suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder has been charged with threatening to shoot his wife and others at the U.S. Capitol building, prosecutors said on Thursday.

The suspect, Michael Bogoslavski, 33, of Cheverly, Maryland, was charged in U.S. District Court with using interstate commerce on Monday to make a threat, Maryland's U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement.

Bogoslavski allegedly said in a text message to his wife, who works in the Capitol, that he would go to Washington to shoot her, a Capitol Police officer and others, according to an affidavit.

"I'm going to die, suicide by cop," Bogoslavski said in a phone call to his wife overheard by a Capitol Police agent, the affidavit said.

Cheverly police arrested Bogoslavski at his home and a search turned up two handguns there. A judge on Wednesday ordered him to be held pending trial.

Bogoslavski, a nine-year Army veteran and a native of Israel, had served two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan. He was medically retired from the Army in March 2013 because of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and depression, according to the detention order.

The affidavit said he told authorities he was suffering from PTSD and was having trouble sleeping and adjusting to civilian life.

