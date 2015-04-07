WASHINGTON The Maryland home in which eight family members were found dead this week had a power generator in it, police said on Tuesday, in an incident that local media have blamed on carbon monoxide poisoning.

The family members, comprising Rodney Eric Todd and his seven children aged 6 to 16, were found dead on Monday in their home in Princess Anne, local police said in a statement.

Princess Anne is a town of some 3,300 about 130 miles southeast of Baltimore.

The bodies have been transported to Baltimore for autopsies, the statement said.

"The Princess Anne Police Department has confirmed that there was a generator located in the home, and there was no gas in the tank," the statement said.

Police have said no foul play was suspected.

Delmarvanow.com, a news website, has quoted police as saying the deaths were caused by carbon monoxide poisoning.

Police discovered the bodies after responding to a call about a missing co-worker. When officers arrived at the home, they found it locked and undisturbed.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Ted Botha)