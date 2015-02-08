WASHINGTON A small, single-engine plane crashed on Sunday in a wooded area near Fort Meade, a U.S. Army base in Maryland, injuring two men, state police said.

The plane, identified as a Grumman American AA-1 by the Federal Aviation Administration, crashed around 2 p.m. EST shortly after taking off from an airport in nearby Odenton, Md.

Emergency responders found the plane upside down on the edge of Fort Meade, which is located between Baltimore and Washington and home to the National Security Agency and United States Cyber Command.

It took nearly an hour to extract the unidentified men, aged 55 and 80, from the wreckage, according to emergency officials. They were flown to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore. There were no others aboard the plane.

