WASHINGTON Three people were killed and two taken to hospital after a small airplane and a helicopter crashed into each other on Thursday near an airport in Frederick, Maryland, authorities said.

A Cirrus SR22 coming in to land at Frederick Municipal Airport collided with a helicopter that was involved in a training exercise, the Federal Aviation Administration said. Frederick is about 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Washington.

William Jenkins, 47, of Colorado, 29-year-old Christopher Parsons and 35-year-old Breandan MacFawn -- both from Maryland -- were killed in the helicopter, Maryland State Police said in a statement. It was unclear who was the pilot, police said.

Two people in the airplane -- 55-year-old pilot Scott Graeves and his 75-year-old passenger Gilbert Porter -- were injured, police said. Both were taken to a local hospital and were discharged in the evening, police said.

Rescue crews found the wreckage within a half-mile of the airport, authorities said. State police said the plane was suspended vertically in a small strip of trees with its parachute deployed.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the collision, the FAA said.

