An Ohio rabbi charged with sexually abusing a Maryland girl was ordered held on $500,000 bail and to turn in his passport, officials in Baltimore said on Thursday.

The rabbi, 50-year-old Frederick Karp, was charged Wednesday with sexually abusing the minor between July 2009 and December 2014 while visiting with her family in Baltimore.

Karp faces charges including sexual abuse of a minor and perverted practice, according to police.He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center on $500,000 bail, said a spokeswoman for the Maryland State's Attorney's Office.Karp, who is from the Cleveland suburb of Beachwood, was arrested at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport on Jan. 15. He was extradited to Maryland on Wednesday.

The judge ordered Karp not to have contact with any children.

Attempts to reach the defendant's lawyer were unsuccessful.

(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Beech)