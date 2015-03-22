A 60-year-old Maryland woman faces murder charges for fatally stabbing her 94-year-old mother after an argument, police said on Sunday.

Michelle Miriam Davis lived with her mother, Margaret Ellen Wells, in Chillum, Maryland, about six miles north of Washington, D.C., according to a press release from Prince George's County Police.

Officers, who were called to the home at the request of emergency medical personnel at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday, found Wells suffering from apparent stab wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation found that Wells and Davis had an argument before the stabbing. Davis, who was home when police arrived, faces charges of first- and second-degree murder, police said.

No further information was immediately available from police on Sunday.

(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Leslie Adler)