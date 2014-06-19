Baltimore police officer Jeffrey Bolger is shown in this booking photo released by Baltimore Police Department on June 19, 2014. REUTERS/Baltimore Police Department/Handout via Reuters

ANNAPOLIS Md. A jury trial has been set for a Baltimore police officer accused of slitting the throat of a dog that had run loose from its home, according to court records filed on Thursday.

Police had restrained the 7-year-old female Shar-Pei named Nala after it bit a woman on the hand.

While the animal was restrained, Officer Jeffrey Bolger, 49, slashed the dog's throat with a knife after saying he would "gut" the animal, according to charging police documents. The dog was killed.

Bolger will face felony animal cruelty charges at a jury trial on July 28, the court filings showed.

Bolger was suspended without pay, arrested and charged, police said. He has been a member of the Baltimore police since 1992 and is assigned to the Special Operations Section.

"It was a complete violation of protocol," police spokesman Eric Kowalczy told a news conference on Wednesday. "It's not often police speak out against one of their own, but we are all truly appalled."

Police said another officer, Thomas Schmidt, a Baltimore policeman since 1990, had been suspended over the case.

