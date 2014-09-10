ANNAPOLIS Md. A Maryland man alleged to have cocaine on his face and clothes and be driving while drunk was arrested after he told an officer he thought he was in Chicago, a Maryland State Police spokesman said on Wednesday.

Artis Ray Gordon, 69, of Baltimore, was arrested on Friday night when a state trooper responded to a car accident outside of Baltimore, the spokesman said.

A trooper found Gordon sitting behind the wheel of his car with the engine running. He noticed "a trail of a white powdery substance, suspected cocaine, on his nose and around his nostrils, around his mouth and chin, on the front of his shirt and the front of his pants," according to charging documents

Gordon's speech was slurred and he appeared disoriented, the documents said.

"Gordon told me he lives in Chicago and was on his way home when he got lost," the trooper's report said. "Gordon stated he thought he was still in Chicago and wasn't sure how to get home."

Gordon was carrying a vial with a substance that later tested positive for cocaine. He faces drug, alcohol and traffic charges and is being held without bail.

