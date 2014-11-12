WASHINGTON Maryland's biggest school district has stripped references to religious holidays from next year's calendar, removing Christmas, Easter, Yom Kippur and Rosh Hashanah from the lineup of days off.

The 7-1 vote by the Montgomery County Board of Education in suburban Washington on Tuesday followed a request by Muslim leaders to give equal weight to the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. The holiday translates in English as Feast of the Sacrifice and in 2015 will occur in September.

Removing references to religious holidays on the 2015-2016 calendar has little practical impact since Montgomery County schools will still be closed for Christian and Jewish holidays, said Dana Tofig, a district spokesman.

"It just changes how it's listed," he said.

State and federal laws bar school districts from setting holidays for purely religious reasons. Montgomery County schools close on days that have shown to have lots of students and staff absent, which coincide with the Christian and Jewish holidays.

Observance of Eid does not lead to a high level of absenteeism in Montgomery County so it would not be declared a holiday, Tofig said.

The Board of Education's move is similar to those taken by a number of other school districts in the Washington area, including Baltimore, he said.

Montgomery County schools have 154,000 students coming from 157 countries, and they speak 138 languages, Tofig said. About a third of students are white, followed by Hispanics at 27.5 percent, blacks at 21.5 percent and Asians at 14.5 percent.

