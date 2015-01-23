A fifth body was pulled on Friday from the rubble of a waterfront mansion destroyed by a massive fire this week in Maryland's capital Annapolis, leaving one person still missing, officials said.

Four other bodies were recovered on Wednesday and Thursday from the home destroyed in Monday's blaze, said Anne Arundel Fire Department spokesman Russ Davies.

None of the bodies has been identified.

Missing are Alexis Boone, 8, her sister Kaitlyn Boone, 7, their cousins Wesley Boone, 6, and Charlotte Boone, 8, and their grandparents Don Pyle and Sandra Pyle. Don Pyle is chief operating officer of the privately held technology company ScienceLogic.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Will Dunham)