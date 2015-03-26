A Maryland college student has left school after officials discovered he sent his fraternity brothers e-mail correspondence that contained racist and sexist language, officials said on Thursday.The student, who has not been identified publicly, will not return to the University of Maryland, Baltimore, said Linda Clement, the vice president for student affairs.

The e-mail sent by a member of Kappa Sigma to several fraternity members was racist and used "language disparaging the importance of sexual consent," said university spokesman Brian Ullmann. It was sent last year but only recently became public online.

"The hateful email from January 2014 has shaken our campus," Clement said in a letter to students. "I know many of you feel hurt and angry."The national chapter of Kappa Sigma in a statement called the incident inexcusable and said the student submitted a letter of resignation from the fraternity.The school ordered mandatory diversity training for Kappa Sigma and said all members of its Greek system will undergo mandatory training in sexual assault prevention, multicultural competency, drug and alcohol education and hazing prevention.Discovery of the email came just days after University of Oklahoma Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity brothers were caught on video chanting a racist song. Two students were expelled and the fraternity house was shut down related to that incident.

