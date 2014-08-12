ANNAPOLIS Md. A Maryland mother from Guyana and her two infant daughters found dead inside a car in June died of accidental heatstroke, the state medical examiner's office said on Tuesday.

Police discovered Allison Pluck, 32, and her daughters Shameka Gill and Shania Gill, ages 9 and 18 months, unresponsive in a vehicle outside a Hagerstown school on June 16.

The cause of death was hyperthermia and environmental heat exposure, medical examiner's spokesman Bruce Goldfarb said.

Pluck was found in the reclined front seat of a small, silver-colored car. The daughters were in the back in safety seats, police have said.

The car was unlocked and the ignition was off.

(This version of the story corrects the word in paragraph three to hyperthermia from hypothermia.)

