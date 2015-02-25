A 911 emergency dispatcher who told a young caller to "stop whining" after her father was struck and killed by a car along a Maryland highway has left the position, a fire official said on Wednesday.

The employee left on Friday, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Captain Russ Davies. He could not comment on whether the employee resigned or was fired, citing personnel privacy policy.

The incident took place on Feb. 5 when Rick Warrick, 38, of Washington, D.C., and his fiancée were taking his teenage children to dinner.

The car got a flat tire on Interstate 295 near Baltimore and Warrick and his fiancée were struck by a vehicle while changing the tire. The vehicle that crashed into then sped away.

In the 911 call released by authorities, a girl tells the dispatcher her father and his fiancée were lying motionless by the side of the road.

During the call, the emergency dispatcher, whose name has not been released, pressed the girl for details of their location, as well as the state of the victims.

"OK, let's stop whining. OK, let's stop whining. It's hard to understand you ... two people were struck, correct?" the dispatcher says.

The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle has not been found.

(Reporting by John Clarke in Washington; Editing by Alan Crosby)