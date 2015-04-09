A Maryland man accused in a fatal hit-and-run accident that drew national attention when a 911 operator told the victim's teenage daughter to "stop whining" has turned himself in, officials said on Thursday.

Earl Teeter, 73, of Hyattsville, Maryland, was charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving a death and unsafe operation of a vehicle.

The Feb. 1 crash on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, killed Rick Warrick, 38, of Washington, and his fiancée suffered extensive injuries, according to U.S. Park Police.Teeter was released under court supervision and ordered not to operate a vehicle. The crash took place when Warrick stopped to fix a flat tire while taking his teenage children to dinner. Warrick and his fiancée were struck and the vehicle that crashed into them sped away. The accident grabbed national headlines after a 911 emergency dispatcher told Warrick's 13-year-old daughter to "stop whining" when she called in the accident.The employee has since resigned. In the 911 call released by authorities, the girl tells the dispatcher her father and his fiancée were lying motionless by the side of the road. The emergency dispatcher, whose name has not been released, pressed the girl for details of their location, as well as the condition of the victims. "OK, let's stop whining. OK, let's stop whining. It's hard to understand you ... two people were struck, correct?" the dispatcher says.Teeter is scheduled for trial on June 8.

