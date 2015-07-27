A Virginia man was charged with first-degree murder on Monday in connection with a knife attack at a Maryland church service in which a man was killed and his wife critically injured, police said.

The suspect, Song Su Kim, 30, of Falls Church, attacked the couple on Sunday with a kitchen knife during a church service at the Anna Prayer Counseling and Retreat Center in Urbana, about 40 miles northwest of Washington, said Frederick County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Amanda Hatcher.

The scene was "very bloody," Hatcher said.

Kim was charged with six criminal counts including first-degree murder and assault, Hatcher said.

The victims were identified as a husband and wife from South Korea, ages 62 and 57. Police did not give their names.

The woman was severely wounded and flown to a Baltimore hospital, where she was in critical condition. The man died at the scene.

Police said they do not know the motive for the attack.

