A Maryland couple who drew national attention for being "free-range" parents after police found their children walking home alone have been found responsible for child neglect, a state child protective services spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The finding of "unsubstantiated child neglect" means a CPS file will be kept open for five years on the family of Danielle and Alexander Meitiv. It is unclear what the consequences would be if their 6-year-old daughter and 10-year-old son were found again to be walking without supervision.

Police stopped the children on Dec. 20 while they were on a walk home from a park in the Washington suburb of Silver Spring, Maryland, said Paula Tolson, spokeswoman for the Maryland Department of Human Resources and Montgomery County Child Protective Services.

The incident sparked debate over the issues of allowing young children to build independence without parental supervision, and government overstepping.

An unsubstantiated finding typically is reached when the agency has some information supporting a finding of child neglect,​​ has conflicting credible reports, or does not have ​sufficient information to reach a more definitive conclusion, Tolson said.

The couple have not been charged with a crime. They have 60 days to appeal the decision.

