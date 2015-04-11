A Maryland police officer was shot while investigating a report of a suspicious person near a convenience store and was in critical condition on Saturday, police said.

Corporal Larry Adams, a 10-year veteran of the Anne Arundel County police, was shot in the upper body during the early Friday incident and was receiving treatment at Baltimore’s Shock Trauma Center, police said.

A 30-year-old man identified as Colvin Lamar White, of Annapolis, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and other crimes after the shooting, police said.

"It was a cowardly act and I am proud of the men and women of this agency for coming together to identify and charge the person responsible," Anne Arundel County Chief of Police Timothy Altomare said in a statement.

While Adams was investigating near the convenience store, the suspect fled on foot, police said in a press release. At some point, the suspect pulled his own gun and shot the officer, it said.

White was being held without bond at the Anne Arundel County Detention Center. It was unclear if he had an attorney or how he intended to plead to the charges.

