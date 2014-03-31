WASHINGTON Two students hunting with BB rifles in a wooded area near Maryland's Stevenson University caused the school to be put on lockdown on Monday after reports of a gunman on campus, the university's president said.

Students and staff at the school, in Owings Mills outside of Baltimore, were told to shelter in place at about 2:30 p.m. local time after police and school security received calls that a gunman was spotted at the school.

"It appears that the incident was caused by two students who had the poor judgment of hunting in the woods," university President Kevin Manning said in a statement.

The lockdown ended at 6:45 p.m., but campus activities were canceled for the evening, according to Manning.

Baltimore County Police said they recovered a pellet gun from a vehicle on campus and they were interviewing two students about the incident.

"There has been no evidence that there has been a crime committed at this point," police said in a statement.

