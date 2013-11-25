A U.S. Postal Service worker was shot and killed while delivering mail about 10 miles outside Washington, authorities said on Sunday.

Tyson Barnette, 26, was found lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday evening in Landover, Maryland, the Prince George's County Police Department said in a statement.

Fredric Rolando, president of the National Association of Letter Carriers, extended his condolences to Barnette's family.

"This tragic incident highlights the need in all operational decisions about how and when mail is delivered to give priority consideration to the safety of these dedicated public servants," Rolando said on Sunday.

Police are offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in the case. The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said it will pay $100,000 for information leading to a conviction.

Killings of mail carriers in the line of duty are rare but not unheard of.

In May, a postal worker was shot to death while delivering mail in a rural area north of Houston before her vehicle was set ablaze, according to local media reports.

And in December 2010, a Miami area postal worker was gunned down while on his daily mail route by members of an identity theft ring who stole his master key as part of a scheme to claim fraudulent tax refunds.

