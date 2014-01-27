A police officer secures the area after a shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, Maryland January 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Police officers secure the area after a shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, Maryland Saturday January 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Tarah Williams of Lanham, Maryland reacts after she was evacuated from a building following a shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, Maryland January 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Members of the media gathers for a press conference at mall in Columbia, Maryland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/DCMediagroup/Robert Brune

Police car is seen at mall in Columbia, Maryland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/DCMediagroup/Robert Brune

A police officer is seen at mall in Columbia, Maryland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/DCMediagroup/Robert Brune

Officers are seen outside a mall in Columbia, Maryland, in this picture provided by David Anderson January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Dr. David Anderson/Handout via Reuters

Howard County officials walk to deliver remarks after a shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, Maryland January 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Microphones are set up as reporters wait to question police after a shooting in Columbia, Maryland Saturday January 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Howard County Executive Ken Ulman (L) and Howard County Police Chief Bill McMahon speak to reporters after a shooting in Columbia, Maryland January 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Police cars are seen at mall in Columbia, Maryland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/DCMediagroup/Robert Brune

Emergency vehicles are seen at mall in Columbia, Maryland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/DCMediagroup/Robert Brune

Civilians walk from a building after a shooting at a shopping mall in Columbia, Maryland January 25, 2014. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan

Officers are seen at mall in Columbia, Maryland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/DCMediagroup/Robert Brune

Darion Marcus Aguilar, 19, of College Park, Maryland, identified by police as the gunman in Saturday's Columbia Mall shooting, is seen in an undated photo released by the Howard County Police Department in Maryland on January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Howard County Police Department/Handout via Reuters

Police walk in front of an entrance to the Mall in Columbia after a shooting at the mall in Columbia, Maryland, January 25, 2014. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

COLUMBIA, Maryland A Maryland mall where a 19-year-old gunman killed two store employees before apparently taking his own life reopened on Monday to mourners bearing flowers and questions about why the shooting happened.

The popular retail complex about 20 miles west of Baltimore had been closed since Darion Marcus Aguilar fired six to eight shots from a 12-gauge shotgun on Saturday as the mall bustled with weekend shoppers.

Howard County Executive Ken Ulman told a few hundred people, many of them first responders, outside the mall before it reopened that the community had shown its resiliency and strength.

"In these tough times I've seen some things that I am incredibly proud of," Ulman said while flanked by U.S. Representative Elijah Cummings, a Democrat.

After a moment of silence called for by Ulman, the onlookers walked in through the same entrance police say the shooter used.

Police are investigating what drove Aguilar, of College Park, Maryland, to shoot the employees of the Zumiez skateboard shop - Brianna Benlolo, 21, of College Park, and Tyler Johnson, 25, of Mount Airy, Maryland.

Howard County Police Chief Bill McMahon told CNN investigators had not turned up any relationship between Aguilar and the victims.

A third person who was near the shop on the mall's upper level just above the food court suffered a gunshot wound to the foot.

Carrying a bunch of lilies, Kristen Lowman, 20, of Elkridge, Maryland, said she was shopping at the mall when the shooting took place.

She was unsure if she would be able to come back to shop there, but added, "Anywhere you go you have a risk ... You can't let bad people control what you do."

Most stores appeared open, but the Zumiez shop was sealed off by a temporary white wall with a company statement on it saying it was closed in memory of Benlolo and Johnson.

Passersby stopped to snap photos, and bunches of flowers and stuffed animals were placed in front of the wall. They were quickly picked up by mall security.

Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, a Democrat who signed into law one of the nation's toughest gun control bills last year, turned up after the ceremony to show solidarity with Columbia residents.

"The tragedies that unfolded here over the weekend reminded us that in places all around our state all of us are human, therefore all of us are vulnerable," he told reporters.

The attack was the latest in a spate of U.S. shootings that has renewed questions about the vulnerability of public places. It sparked fresh calls from some politicians for stiffer gun control.

Aguilar had a backpack filled with crude explosives and authorities were initially concerned he had booby-trapped himself, police have said.

Police believe Aguilar, who they said did not have a criminal record, legally bought the shotgun last month in nearby Montgomery County.

Police found more ammunition and Aguilar's journal during a search of his home. In the journal, "he does express some general unhappiness with his life," McMahon said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Colleen Jenkins; Editing by Stephen Powell, Bernard Orr)