A Virginia man who sparked an April scare in Maryland when he told police he had been shot while paddling his kayak may have wounded himself, a police spokesman said on Tuesday.

Investigators had grown suspicious of 56-year-old David Seafolk-Kopp's claim that he had seen a red dot from a laser scope on his midsection before a bullet struck him and lodged in his back.

Police went to the man's Reston, Virginia, home last week with a search warrant, looking to see if he owned the weapon that fired the bullet doctors had removed from his body.

When they arrived, they found Seafolk-Kopp suffering from two new self-inflicted gunshot wounds, said Sergeant Brian Albert of the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

He was taken to a hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. Police do not believe the shootings were a suicide attempt.

Seafolk-Kopp had stopped cooperating with police after gunpowder residue was found on his body.

"It just didn't make sense," Albert said. He did not offer any motive for why the man might have shot himself.

Seafolk-Kopp owns 31 registered firearms and has not been charged with any crime, Albert said.

(The story corrects spelling of wounds in fourth paragraph)

