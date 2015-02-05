Two students were shot and suffered non-life-threatening wounds outside a gym during a basketball game at a Maryland high school on Wednesday, local police and the school district said.

The shooting took place around 8 p.m. local time at Frederick High School during the junior varsity contest against the visiting Governor Thomas Johnson High School, Frederick County Public Schools said in a statement.

All other students and staff were safe and the two wounded students were receiving care, the district said in a tweet.

Authorities evacuated everyone from the gym to the school's cafeteria and questioned them, said police in Frederick, about 50 miles (80 km) northwest of Baltimore.

Students were then taken to a nearby bowling alley to meet their parents, the district said.

It was not immediately clear how many people were involved in the shooting, nor what the motive was. Police said in a statement that they were still searching for suspects.

Frederick High School will be closed for students on Thursday, the district said.

