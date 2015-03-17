Three football players at Baltimore's Morgan State University were stabbed on campus on Tuesday and one was seriously injured, the Baltimore Sun reported.

The incident happened near a football field and a campus apartment building. A police spokesman said a man was stabbed in the chest and taken to a hospital in very serious condition, and two other people were also injured, the newspaper said on its website.

Police Commissioner Anthony Batts said the victims were football players. He said a fourth person was involved and could be a suspect or person of interest, the newspaper said.

Spokesmen for the school and police were not immediately available to comment.

The stabbing was the second such incident on the school's campus in five days. Police also were called when fights broke out at an on-campus party on Saturday, the Sun reported.

(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Peter Cooney)