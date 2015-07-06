A police SWAT team member enters the campus of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as police investigate a report of a gunshot heard at the U.S. Navy facilty in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A police armored personnel carrier patrols outside the campus of the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (formerly known as Bethesda Naval Hospital) as police investigate a report of a gunshot heard at the U.S. Navy facilty in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Montgomery County police Captain Paul Starks briefs the media as police search the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after a report of a gunshot heard at the U.S. Navy facilty in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Law enforcement officers and Navy security respond to an entrance to the campus of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as police investigate a report of a gunshot heard at the U.S. Navy facilty in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Police SWAT team members prepare to enter the campus of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as police investigate a report of a gunshot heard at the U.S. Navy facilty in the Washington suburb of Bethesda, Maryland, July 6, 2015. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON Authorities gave the all clear at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington, the biggest military hospital complex in the world, after a report of a gunshot triggered a lockdown on Monday, the U.S. Navy said.

Police found no sign of a gunshot or injuries at the sprawling 243-acre (98-hectare) campus in Bethesda, Maryland, the Navy said on its Twitter feed. A call to police reporting the sound of a gunshot triggered the lockdown of the Bethesda, Maryland, site and a massive security response.

Officers cleared the 20-story building where the gunshot was reported and found nothing, the Montgomery County Police Department said on Twitter.

Police said non-emergency patient care at Walter Reed was suspended for the day.

The Walter Reed report came after an unfounded call of a gunshot at the Washington Navy Yard sparked a heavy police response on Thursday.

(Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Ian Simpson; Editing by Will Dunham)