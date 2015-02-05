BOSTON Police in Bourne, Massachusetts, asked residents of part of the Cape Cod town to remain in their homes on Thursday morning while they cleared a home of explosive devices after a man shot three people including a police officer overnight, police said.

The incident began around 2:12 a.m. on Thursday when police were called to respond to a double-shooting at a home, the Bourne Police said in a statement. When police arrived, a male suspect shot one of the officers and fled.

The suspect was later arrested, police said.

Investigators discovered "multiple incendiary devices" at the home, which prompted them to lock down the area, as well as calling in the bomb squad. Massachusetts State Police said the devices were suspected to be hoax threats.

