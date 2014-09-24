Evidence tape and a 'Condemned' sign hang over the door of the home where the bodies of three dead infants were found earlier in the week in Blackstone, Massachusetts in this file photo taken September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

A police officer stands in front of the home where the bodies of three dead infants were found earlier in the week in Blackstone, Massachusetts in this file photo taken September 12, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/Files

BOSTON Officials in Blackstone, Massachusetts, ordered the owner of a home where a 31-year-old woman was found living with the bodies of three of her dead children to tear the structure down.

The town's board of health voted at a meeting late Tuesday to order the destruction of the beige, one-story house. Investigators had found it filled with refuse a foot high in places, including dirty diapers and dead animals, and infested with vermin.

"The continued presence of this structure, with its history and its current substantial state of disrepair, leaves an immense scar on the psyche of the immediate neighborhood, as well as the community of Blackstone as a whole," the board's chairman, William Walsh, said in a statement.

The woman, Erika Murray, was arrested earlier this month and charged with fetal death concealment, witness intimidation and animal cruelty after state officials removed four living children, ranging in age from 3 months to 13 years, from the house.

Since police began searching the house on Sept. 10, it has been emptied of waste and boarded up. Area residents expressed shock that the woman had been living in filthy conditions with four children just a few hundred feet from a police station and gone unnoticed.

Blackstone is about 40 miles southwest of Boston, near the Massachusetts-Rhode Island border.

