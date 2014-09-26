BOSTON A Massachusetts man with facial tattoos and forehead implants that resemble horns told jurors he would see them "all in hell" after he was convicted of murdering three men in 2011.

Caius Veiovis, 34, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was found guilty of three counts each of murder, intimidation of a witness and kidnapping, Berkshire District Attorney David Capeless said in a statement.

First-degree murder convictions carry a mandatory life sentence without parole in Massachusetts.

The verdict came after jurors deliberated for more than 36 hours over six days at Hampden Superior Court in Springfield, Massachusetts, about 80 miles (130 km) west of Boston.

Authorities say Veiovis kidnapped and killed three Pittsfield men: David Glasser, 44; Edward Frampton, 58, and Robert Chadwell, 47. The three were last seen on Aug. 28, 2011 at an apartment shared by Glasser and Frampton.

An investigation by local and federal authorities led to the bodies. Officials said the men had been killed to prevent Glasser from testifying against an associate of Veiovis who was facing kidnapping and drug charges, according to court documents.

After the verdict was delivered on Friday, Veiovis reportedly told the jurors, "I will see you all in hell," according to tweets sent by reporters in the courtroom.

Veiovis, also known as Roy Gutfinski, appears in photos in court documents with forehead implants that resemble horns, as well as tattoos on his face.

His attorney, James Gavin Reardon, said he respected the jury's decision, but that an appeal would be filed.

"The overriding question, other than the lack of physical evidence against him, is to what extent does his appearance affect people, and that's something that's hard to measure," he said.

He said Veiovis' outburst in court was "just some understandable emotional reaction" because his client had been in solitary confinement for more than three years and a small holding cell for the past three weeks.

Judge Jeffrey Kinder ordered Veiovis held without bail at Berkshire County House of Correction.

