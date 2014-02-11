BOSTON Bristol Community College in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Tuesday lifted a lockdown order it had issued for its campus, saying earlier reports of an armed intruder were "erroneous."

"The report was investigated by the Campus Police and the Fall River Police. It turned out to be an erroneous report, and the College resumed normal operations," the college said in a statement.

The report of a possible intruder was made at 10:15 a.m. ET (1515 GMT) and the all-clear sounded a half-hour later.

The school has about 12,000 students spread across five campuses located north of Boston. Its Fall River campus includes nine buildings spread across 90 acres.

