Police and ambulance vehicles surround the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Boston Police officers, including Commissioner William Evans (C), work inside the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man in medical scrubs ducks under crime scene tape as he leaves the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials gather outside the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man in wheelchair is taken away from the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON A man suspected of shooting a doctor at a major Boston hospital on Tuesday later died of a "self-inflicted" gunshot wound, the city's Police Commissioner William Evans said, adding that the incident was over.

The victim in the shooting at Brigham & Women's hospital, a male doctor, sustained "life threatening" injuries, police said. Police added that they had recovered the gun used in the incident.

The motive for the shooting was unclear, but Evans told reporters that the shooter, also male, had asked for his victim by name before attacking him.

"There was a particular reason why he targeted this doctor," Evans told reporters.

Police have yet to identify the shooter or the victim, who Evans said is being treated in the emergency room at Brigham & Women's.

Brigham & Women's, located in downtown Boston amid a cluster of major healthcare facilities, is a teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School.

(Reporting by Scott Malone and Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Susan Heavey and Christian Plumb)