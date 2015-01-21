Police and ambulance vehicles surround the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Boston Police officers, including Commissioner William Evans (C), work inside the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man in medical scrubs ducks under crime scene tape as he leaves the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Local, state and federal law enforcement officials gather outside the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A man in wheelchair is taken away from the building where a shooting occurred at Brigham and Women's hospital in Boston, Massachusetts January 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON A cardiac surgeon at a major Boston hospital died of gunshot wounds on Tuesday evening, hours after he was shot by a man who opened fire inside the medical center and later killed himself, officials said.

Dr. Michael Davidson, the director of endovascular cardiac surgery at Brigham and Women's Hospital, died as a result of the morning shooting that occurred at the Shapiro Cardiovascular Center, the hospital said in a statement late on Tuesday.

The motive for the shooting was unclear. The city's Police Commissioner William Evans told reporters that the shooter, also male, had asked for his victim by name before the attack.

"There was a particular reason why he targeted this doctor," Evans told reporters.

The suspect turned the gun on himself after shooting Davidson, Evans said. Police said they had recovered the weapon used in the incident.

Brigham & Women's, located in downtown Boston amid a cluster of major healthcare facilities, is a teaching hospital for Harvard Medical School.

"Dr. Davidson was a wonderful and inspiring cardiac surgeon who devoted his career to saving lives and improving the quality of life of every patient he cared for," the hospital statement said. "It is truly devastating that his own life was taken in this horrible manner."

(Reporting by Scott Malone and Richard Valdmanis; Additional reporting by Curtis Skinner; Editing by Susan Heavey and Christian Plumb)